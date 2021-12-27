'Half of my stuff came in last week': Supply chain crisis impacts small business holiday sales
Owen Power notched a hat-trick, while Czechia came unravelled during a one-minute sequence. Here’s what you need to know from Canada’s opening win.
The four NBA roster guys and four 10-day hardship signings did their best on Boxing Day. But there's only so much an eight-man team can do.
Owen Power's hat trick lifted Canada to a 6-3 win over the Czechs to open the world men's under-20 hockey championship Sunday.
Kevin Love and Darius Garland scored 22 points apiece, and the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 144-99 rout over the COVID-19 depleted Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions to guard against more disruptions to the season.
Buffalo showed the balance of power in the AFC East might have changed for good as their franchise QB paved the way for a huge win in New England.
The Cowboys showed no mercy.
Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were in prove-it spots on Sunday, and both lit up the scoreboard — for their teams and fantasy managers.
From Shane Wright to Sebastian Cossa, here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s Team Canada.
First-and-goal on the 5, victory at hand. What could go wrong? If you're Jacksonville: everything.
New Toronto Raptors forward D.J. Wilson went through a lot in the past week.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse addressed the media after his team’s blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and touched on a number of topics.
OBJ's generally not one to be upstaged.
Cole Beasley was outspoken about being unvaccinated over the summer.
Simone Biles was happy to see her boyfriend pick off a pass.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw an interception when trying to go deep on Washington's first offensive play, and things only got worse from there for the team that is just barely still in playoff contention after its most-lopsided loss since 2007. Veteran defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen got into a scuffle while sitting on one of the logoed heated benches Washington brought to the game, Dallas defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence picked another of Heinicke's passes o
RED DEER, Alta. — The United States jumped to a three-goal lead and overcame a third-period comeback to defeat Slovakia 3-2 Sunday in the final game on the first day at the world junior hockey championship. Matthew Knies, Mackie Samoskevich and Landon Slaggert scored for the defending champion Americans (1-0) in pool B action in Red Deer, Alta. Goalie Drew Commesso stopped 23 shots in the win. Martin Chromiak scored twice in the third period for Slovakia (0-1), which failed to find the equalizer
Dalton Del Don recaps all the fantasy action from Sunday in Week 16.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 22 rebounds, rallying Denver past the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 on Sunday night after the Nuggets blew a 17-point lead. The Nuggets led by 19 points against Charlotte in their previous game at home and lost. For a while, it looked like they'd give away another one, this time on the road. Luke Kennard almost made it happen. His 3-pointer from the right corner with 19 seconds remaining got the Clippers to 101-100. Jokic was trying to catch an in