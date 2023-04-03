Half of Americans support TikTok ban
A federal TikTok ban appears to have the support of most Americans.
After an assault left teenager Kelsey Moore with a broken neck and loss of vision in one eye, he and his family are suing the other kids involved.
The extremist lawmaker tried to rewrite history during a widely criticized interview with CBS journalist Lesley Stahl.
The new Mar-a-Lago evidence may help investigators point to an obstruction of justice by former president Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported.
Due to the vast loss of life suffered by Russia's troops, there is a "strong undercurrent of opposition to Putin," James Olson told The Sun.
The woman suspected of assassinating a propagandist has confessed to delivering a bomb hidden inside a statuette, as her husband claimed the 26-year-old was “set up” by Russia’s FSB.
In a TikTok posted by an audience member on Saturday, two concertgoers can be seen grinding on each other while Swift performed in Arlington, Texas.
Tim Parlatore tried to walk back comment about Joe Tacopina when pressed by Kaitlan Collins
Trent Lehrkamp was intoxicated from a mix of alcohol and "controlled substances" and was found covered in urine, police said.
She shared the photo while teasing her food and travel television series ‘Searching for Mexico.’
Joe Tacopina “pisses off others with his antics, but he’s a blunt object that Donald Trump wants, apparently,” one source says
After the release of Netflix's Pamela, A Love Story doc in January, Furlan posted and deleted a TikTok joking that Anderson wouldn't care if she died
On Saturday, two days after former President Trump was indicted, some of his supporters gathered to protest in Orange County.
Kate Middleton is allegedly upset about Prince William's lack of response to Prince Harry's book Spare.
Ambassador to Belarus says a storge facility will be completed by July
Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che celebrated April Fool’s Day by pulling a prank on his “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost during the live segment. It was seemingly business as usual for Jost and Che on the NBC late-night show with both anchors mocking the news of the week. However, there was one thing that was […]
The attack in Monterey Bay lasted more than five hours.
The firefighters first on the scene after the violent confrontation that killed Myles Gray say Vancouver police officers did not want them to assess the injured man's condition because he wasn't under control, but two suggest Gray had already stopped moving by that point, according to an investigation report. The Burnaby firefighters who gave statements for a police misconduct investigation gave conflicting evidence about Gray's state when they first saw him on Aug. 13, 2015, RCMP Sgt. Robert Na
The Georgia congresswoman and conspiracy theorist stirred controversy over the respected program profiling her
Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his visit for the phone hacking lawsuit claim against the Daily Mail after being asked to move out of the home.
The 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' cast member Harrison Ford addressed whether or not he talked to Kevin Costner ahead of his role. Read his full response here.