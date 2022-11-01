Haka Performed at Perth Vigil for Cassius Turvey Following Indigenous Teen's Death

Thousands gathered at a vigil on October 31 for Indigenous teenager Cassius Turvey, who was allegedly attacked while walking home from school in Perth and later died from his injuries.

This footage shows First Nations dancers performing, as well as members of the Maori community in Perth performing the Haka.

Cassius, a Noongar Yamatji boy, was allegedly beaten with a metal pole while walking home from school with a group of friends in Middle Swan on October 13, the ABC reported. The 15-year-old died in hospital 10 days after the attack, having sustained serious head injuries.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the case, the ABC said.

Aboriginal leaders condemned what they called a “cowardly racist act against an innocent child” and urged authorities to hear their concerns, according to NITV.

More than three thousand people showed up to the vigil, NITV estimated. Credit: Haka For Life via Storyful