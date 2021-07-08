Haiti: Four 'mercenaries' who assassinated president Jovenel Moise killed in gun battle, police say
Police in Haiti say they have killed four of the "mercenaries" who assassinated the country's president, Jovenel Moise.
The Lightning earned the opportunity to celebrate a championship the right way, defeating the Canadiens in five games in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko has reportedly requested a trade out of St. Louis, according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.
Kane's penalty in extra time was saved by Kasper Schmeichel but Kane quickly capitalized on his second chance.
If Holiday does not narrow the gargantuan gap from Game 1 between himself and the Suns star on both ends of the floor, the series is a wrap.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the semifinals at Wimbledon after posting a 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 win over Russia's Karen Khachanov.
Will Taylor remain at ESPN or move on with her contract set to expire?
Shohei Ohtani is so impressive even Hideki Matsui can't wait to see what Ohtani will do next.
Kenny Edwards was charged with a Grade F offense by the Rugby Football League.
The best pitcher in baseball is out of the All-Star Game.
After Ron MacLean failed to ask NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about the sexual assault allegations involving the Chicago Blackhawks organization, fans are calling for the league to commit to releasing the results of the ongoing independent review.
The Blue Jays have gone a long way in restocking their relief corps in recent weeks. Now they have 23 days to see about that relief ace.
In March, the CFL and XFL announced they were poised to begin serious talks about a potential partnership.
The Dodgers have decided they will not give out a Bauer bobblehead on Aug. 19.
Novak Djokovic continued to roll on at Wimbledon, but Roger Federer met his match.
Charlie Montoyo explains what role he sees new pitcher Trevor Richards filling in the Blue Jays' relief corps.
It would be an absurdly rare move for a No. 1 overall NHL pick to return to school instead of turning pro, but Michigan's Owen Power may do just that.
The way to move up in the standings is to target specific categories where your league is bunched. Fred Zinkie runs through who can give your team a boost in the second half.
In the midst of a pandemic, Carey Price transfixed hockey fans with super-human goaltending through three rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs — invoking memories of his gold-medal performance for Team Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. In the first three games of the Stanley Cup final, at the worst possible time for the Montreal Canadiens, he was merely mortal. The product of Anahim Lake, B.C., sparkled yet again in Games 4 and 5, but it was too late against a stacked team like Tampa Bay, with fo
Hockey Hall Of Famer Dave Andreychuk knew his way around a hockey rink, and my dude knows how to delete a pint, too.
"IT IS GONE! ... Unfortunately, it was a replay of the home run."