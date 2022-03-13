Haith Won't Return as Tulsa Coach

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
A piece of Nova Scotia's hockey history will be celebrated in Dartmouth, N.S. this weekend as two all-Black hockey teams hit the ice. The two sides will meet Saturday night to commemorate a game in the 1920s between the Truro Victorias and the Africville Seasides of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes. Speaking with the CBC's Tom Murphy on Friday, Dean Smith, the chair of Hockey Nova Scotia's diversity and inclusion task force said the original game was a "fierce battle." "Many people are
The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "
A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.
Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.
NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th
Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b
Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug
Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.
It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.
Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re
As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?
Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.
The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.
Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.
Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.
Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.
Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c