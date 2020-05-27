Hair salons, barbershops can reopen in most California counties

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that hair salons and barbershops in most California counties can reopen as the state continues to ease some of the restrictions prompted by the coronavirus crisis.

The hair salons and barbershops allowed to reopen must do so with many modifications in place. California issued a lengthy set of rules for reopening barbershops and hair salons.

The long-awaited announcement about hair salons and barbershops comes on the heels of California officials easing other COVID-19 restrictions Monday, allowing houses of worship to reopen with modifications and changing other guidelines statewide.

