Hailstorm Adds Difficulty to Rocky Mountain Hike

Storyful

Hikers in Colorado were undeterred by a “surprise hailstorm” that swept through Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday, September 18.

Chris Horrell said his group was hiking near Lake Haiyaha when he recorded this video.

The National Weather Service said mountain areas should expect rain again on Tuesday. Credit: Chris Horrell via Storyful