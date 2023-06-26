Hailstones Ricochet Off Louisville Roofs as Thunderstorms Hit Kentucky

Hailstones ricocheted off roofs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, June 25, amid widespread thunderstorm warnings in the state.

Footage recorded by Tom Lally shows hail in Louisville’s Original Highlands neighborhood on Sunday.

Other social media users in the area posted about power issues at homes and businesses amid the storm.

The National Weather Service in Louisville issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city until Sunday night, cautioning residents to seek shelter from high winds and possible ping-pong-ball-sized hail.

Severe thunderstorm watches remained in place across much of the state on Sunday. Credit: Tom Lally via Storyful