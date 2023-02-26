Hail and Wet Downpour Spotted in Los Angeles as Winter Weather Grips Southern California

Hail and wet downpour hit Paramount in Los Angeles County, California, on Saturday, February 26.

Footage recorded by @ShinyElishaR shows hailstones on the ground amid steady wet downpour on Saturday afternoon.

The user also said there had been several bouts of loud thunder.

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles issued a special weather statement for hail covering areas south-west of Paramount on Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain also flooded a freeway in nearby Torrance, California, on Saturday, previously verified footage shows. Credit: @ShinyElishaR via Storyful