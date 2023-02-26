Hail and Wet Downpour Spotted in Los Angeles as Winter Weather Grips Southern California

Hail and wet downpour hit Paramount in Los Angeles County, California, on Saturday, February 26.

Footage recorded by @ShinyElishaR shows hailstones on the ground amid steady wet downpour on Saturday afternoon.

The user also said there had been several bouts of loud thunder.

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles issued a special weather statement for hail covering areas south-west of Paramount on Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain also flooded a freeway in nearby Torrance, California, on Saturday, previously verified footage shows. Credit: @ShinyElishaR via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Jill Biden All But Confirms Joe Is Running in 2024

    The first lady indicated to the Associated Press on Friday that the only thing that stands in the way of an official announcement is figuring out the time and place

  • César Awards: Dominik Moll’s ‘The Night Of The 12th’ Sweeps Board Winning Best Film & Director – Full List

    UPDATE, writethru: Dominik Moll’s The Night Of The 12th swept the board at the 48th edition of France’s César awards in Paris on Friday evening. The film, which was nominated in 10 categories, also won best male newcomer for its star Bastien Bouillon, best-supporting actor for Belgian actor Bouli Lanners as well as best sound and […]

  • 'Blue Bloods' Fans, Prepare to Be Upset By This Season 13 News

    'Blue Bloods' was not on last Friday night, and it will not air again on February 24. The next new episode is March 3.

  • Thousands without power as California storms bring rain, snow and cold

    Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.

  • Nosy Moose Sniffs Alaska Photographer's Camera

    A curious moose was spotted strolling through a snowy neighborhood in Palmer, Alaska, on February 21, getting up close and personal with a photographer by sniffing his camera.The video, recorded by Charles Ziegelheim, shows the massive wild animal walking through the snow as it crosses the urban area, getting closer to the recorder. Ziegelheim can be heard in the background saying “hi buddy.”Ziegelheim told Storyful that the “young moose walked past the window” as he was preparing to go photograph some airliners, so he dropped what he was doing and went outside to photograph and just “experience being in proximity with the moose.”Ziegelheim said the moose was giving “body language of both curiosity and hesitance,” so he sat back and felt “at ease just watching.”“Apparently, that was long enough to not seem like a threat, as she came right up to say hello or check for more food,” he said. “It was quite a special experience.” Credit: Charles Ziegelheim via Storyful

  • California storm brings flooding and leaves thousands without power

    Mass power outages, flooding and the closures of motorways and beaches are reported in California.

  • Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Enjoy Date Night in Paris After 2023 César Awards: Report

    Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating since late 2022

  • My husband was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and died at 39. I was relieved that it explained his personality changes, until I realized he was dying.

    The author shares how her husband stopped acting like himself, she asked him to leave, only to later learn he was dying from frontotemporal dementia.

  • Ontario braces for another high-impact winter storm with snow, ice

    Another high-impact winter storm looms for Ontario, with a tough transition between snow, ice, and rain falling across southern sections of the province.

  • Stay alert: Another impactful storm eyeing Ontario early next week

    Ontario will only get a few days to breathe before the next impactful winter storm arrives.

  • 'Never-ending drought emergency': Italy's iconic Venice canals have dried up

    As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.

  • Highly Intelligent and Possibly Invincible Super Pigs Are Invading America

    A special breed of highly intelligent super pigs from Canada have started to travel south into the northern United States. Here's what we know.

  • Heavy snow aims for B.C.’s South Coast as disruptive system arrives

    Heavy snow accumulations could spell tricky travel for parts of B.C. this weekend.

  • Dangerous travel across the South Coast as heavy snow lasts into Sunday

    Heavy snow accumulations will make for dangerous travel for the B.C. South Coast this weekend.

  • Cuban firefighters battle raging forest fire

    Cuban firefighters, planes and Defense Force helicopters were working on Friday to extinguish a large-scale forest fire which has been raging for seven days on the east of the island. The blaze, which began on Saturday, has consumed large areas and caused extensive damage to forest plantations and coffee crops in the mountains of Pinares de Mayari in Holguin province, some 800 kilometers east of Havana. It has also caused great damage to wildlife and plants, said Reinier Ramirez, a specialist from Cuba's Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.

  • First, a blizzard warning in Southern California. Now thundersnow?

    A weather spotter reported thundersnow, which is when lightning and thunder occurs during a snowstorm. The weather phenomenon will return to the Southland on Saturday.

  • LA snow dusts Hollywood sign as winter storm tightens grip

    San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.

  • Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano Erupts and Shoots Lava into Sky

    Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupted on February 24, with authorities cautioning residents to stay alert for ash fall in the region.Footage captured by a fixed camera in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Mexico, shows the moment the eruption occurred at 22:36 on Friday evening.The National Civil and Protection Service said emissions of volcanic gases and ash has been observed in north-northwest since the “moderate explosion”. Credit: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful

  • Oregon Zoo animals get a snow day

    STORY: Earlier this week, a storm dumped 10.8 inches (27.4 cm) of snow in Portland, Oregon, according to local media.The 64-acre zoo, home to over 2,500 animals, closed on Thursday (February 23) and Friday because of the snow.Across the country, more than 900,000 were left without power and thousands of flights were delayed as the snow brought havoc from Washington state, along the West Coast, to New England.

  • Watch Minnesota eagles work together to protect eggs from winter weather

    Watch from Minnesota as a pair of eagles work together to protect their eggs from the harsh winter weather. According to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there are currently two eggs in the nest. The Department of Natural Resources says the snow itself won’t damage the eggs but will actually provide additional insulation.