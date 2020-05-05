'What the Hail?': Storms and Powerful Winds Hit Lebanon, Missouri

A severe storm swept through Lebanon, Missouri, on May 4, with powerful winds whipping floodwaters into ocean-like whitecaps.

This video shows hail pounding down on a parking lot, and the storm winds kicking up waves. “What the hail?” the Twitter post accompanying the video said.

Local media reported that wind speeds reached up to 90 miles per hour, while power outages affected 10,000 residents. Credit: @RealTylerMorgan via Storyful