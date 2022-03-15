Hail Smashes Down Near Dallas as Storms Sweep Through Northeast Texas

The pathway to a home in Rockwall, Texas, was blanketed with hail stones as storms swept across the region on March 14.

This footage, recorded by Tori Westminster, shows large hail plummeting down in a front yard.

Westminster told Storyful that the hail began as “pea-sized” but eventually became as large as a nickel.

The National Weather Service said several warnings remained in place for large hail and damaging winds in northeast Texas. Credit: Tori Westminster via Storyful