Hail Pummels Small New York Town Amid Severe Storm Warnings

Hail battered the small New York town of Lafayette on Wednesday, July 13, amid severe weather warnings issued for the area.

This footage, filmed by Katrina Crocker shows heavy rain and small hail stones lashing a home in Lafayette.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph expected.

Hundreds of customers were left without power in Onondaga in the wake of the storm, according to the National Grid website.

Local reports said power was expected to be restored by Thursday morning. Credit: Katrina Crocker via Storyful