Parts of central Florida were hit by heavy hail on April 17, as storm cells moved across the state.

This footage filmed by Jason Triplett shows large hail stones pummelling his house in Davenport, Florida, as strong wind gusts whipped through trees outside.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the region, warning of hail and wind gusts of up to 30 mph. Credit: Jason Triplett via Storyful