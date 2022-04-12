Hail Pummels Central Arkansas Amid Severe Weather Warnings

Severe weather warnings and tornado watches were issued for parts of central Arkansas on April 11 as an intense storm pummelled the area.

This footage, filmed by Jonny Tyler, shows hail stones bombarding a yard in the city of Conway, where the National Weather Service warned locals of dollar-sized hail and powerful wind gusts.

Elsewhere in Arkansas, a ‘life threatening’ tornado emergency was issued for areas surrounding Jacksonville, northeast of Little Rock. Credit: Jonny Tyler via Storyful