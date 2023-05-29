Hail Pelts Northern Texas as a Severe Storm Hits the Region

Large hail battered Morse, Texas, as a severe storm swept through the north of the state on Sunday, May 28.

Footage captured by storm chaser Chad Casey shows hail pelting down on the streets.

“Getting pounded with 2” stones moments ago 5 miles south of Morse. Hail fog as well,” Casey said.

Alongside large hail, The National Weather Service warned the thunderstorm could see heavy rain and minor flooding in the region. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful