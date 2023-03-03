Hail Pelts Northeast Oklahoma as Severe Thunderstorm Sweeps Through

Penny- to quarter-sized hail pelted parts of northeast Oklahoma on Thursday, March 2, as severe thunderstorms swept across the region, the National Weather Service said.

Footage captured by John Garner shows lightning and hail in Miami on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, the NWS forecasted showers and storms to “shift eastward,” and flooding would pose a threat to southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Credit: John Garner via Storyful