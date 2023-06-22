Hail Lashes Denver Suburbs as Thunderstorms Continue in Colorado

Hail pummeled the suburbs south of Denver on Thursday, June 22, as another round of severe thunderstorms made its way through Colorado.

This footage by Twitter user @Twitchy_303 shows hail plunking into a stream of rainwater rushing down a Littleton street.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Littleton and surrounding communities alerting residents of strong winds and the possibility of tennis-ball-sized hail.

A tornado warning was also active for the area just south of Littleton, according to the NWS.

On Wednesday, a severe hailstorm injured multiple concertgoers in nearby Morrison. Credit: @Twitchy_303 via Storyful