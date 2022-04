Hail pelted down over Hattiesburg, Mississippi, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of thunderstorms moving through the area on April 15.

This video from Hattiesburg was recorded by Twitter user @tcade, who said the chunks of hail were dime-sized. The NWS also forecast heavy rain and gusty winds for that evening. Credit: @tcade via Storyful

