Hail fell in Chatham, Illinois, on Sunday, May 7, as severe weather was warned for the area.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado warning was in effect for areas in central Illinois on Sunday.

Video filmed by Twitter user @__jenlovesyou__ shows “all the lovely little hail that decided to wreak havoc on my trees,” @__jenlovesyou__ told Storyful. Credit: @__jenlovesyou__ via Storyful