Hail peppered parts of Ontario County, New York, on Tuesday, August 16, as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted thunderstorms in the area.

This footage posted to Twitter by Scott Hayes shows hail collecting on a porch near Farmington. Other social media users also posted visuals of the hail on Twitter.

The NWS warned residents of heavy rain, possible flooding, small hail, and frequent lightning. Credit: Scott Hayes via Storyful