Hail Batters Kansas City

Thunderstorms brought hail and rain to the Kansas City Metropolitan area on Monday, April 10.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for communities north and south of Kansas City, warning residents of high winds and the possibility of quarter-sized hail. Locals also reported hail in Midtown Kansas City, as well as Shawnee, to the east.

Jeremy Johnson of the Mid-South Storm Chasers posted this footage of heavy hail falling in Olathe, Kansas. Credit: Jeremy Johnson/Mid-South Storm Chasers via Storyful