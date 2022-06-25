'We had to develop everything': New Lathrop Police Department becomes official next week
It came with a hefty price tag, but next week the city of Lathrop will officially begin its new police department. The city had previously been patrolled by the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office, but 15 months ago city council decided to create its own force. “Lathrop is an amazing success story,” said Lathrop City Manager Stephen Salvatore. “We are the fastest growing city in the state of California.” Lathrop is off Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County. With a population nearing 33,000, Lathrop has been around since the late 1800s but didn’t become a city until 1989.