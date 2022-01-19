New Habs GM Kent Hughes must make honest plan for Montreal's future

Hired as the Canadiens new general manager, long-time player agent Kent Hughes has some crucial decisions to make. The Habs have a solid young core and Hughes might be wise to consider launching a rebuild at the NHL draft in Montreal this summer.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: I want to move from one Canadian team to another Canadian team. Before we were talking about Jim Matheson getting pissy with Leon Draisaitl. The Montreal Canadiens announced their new general manager, Kent Hughes. Raise your hand if you knew who he was before today.

Oh, OK, no one did. All right.

[CHUCKLE]

Yeah, Kent Hughes, a long time player agent. You mentioned Patrice Bergeron earlier. Kent Hughes, once upon a time, was his agent. And, I think, up until today was. Anthony Beauvillier, Darnell Nurse, Kris Letang, who I think is a UFA at the end of this year.

There are a few other guys also who were part of his client list, which he's now, obviously, dispatched of so he can be the general manager of the Montreal Canadiens. And I just find it so funny that so many people are like, I have no clue who that is. But he is bilingual, if you're wondering.

Yes, he has an English name, but I am living proof, and so many other Montrealers as well, that you could have an English name and come from Quebec, and speak both languages. It can happen. And it's been very fun seeing people kind of be confused with that.

Sam, any reaction to, at least from a distance anyway-- we'll get to the Canucks GM situation, but any surprise to this? Any reaction to the Canadiens hiring Kent Hughes?

SAM CHANG: I think what I was surprised about was that they didn't just circle back to kind of one of the regular names that we cycle through, which I think is great. I think the last time I can think of a team hiring an agent to become a GM was the Canucks hiring Mike Gillis.

And, you know, barring the fact that we lost in 2011, I think, overall, the Gillis experiment worked out really well for the Canucks. And I think it's always a good idea to hire somebody who hasn't done this before, but has been in the game and has the experience.

And, you know, for the Canucks when they hired Gillis, I think it was the period of time where most players thought that the organization was really a first class organization. Because, I think, player agents come from a background where they care about their clients.

And so that was the time where the Canucks had the most advanced science. They were, you know-- they were hiring analytics guys. They were hiring sleep consultants. Like they were doing all kinds of things to try to get a leg up for the players. And I think that's going to be a pretty interesting thing to see what Kent Hughes does with that.

OMAR: Yeah, I think you--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Go ahead. No, you go ahead.

OMAR: Yeah, I think it'll be interesting to see as far as the fact that he's going in as an agent, and how that's going to work as far as like, you know, the nitty gritty of general manager works like trades and signings and stuff. I think signings might go pretty well. Maybe. I don't know.

But I think to Sam's point, considering the fact that he is a player GM, I think he knows what players will be looking at, you know, based on, you know, players in particular age groups. points in their-- points in their careers and maybe what they aspire to, what they think they are.

I think-- so I think the Habs will have benefit in that sense, considering the fact that, and this is something that I didn't know until Julian told me today, the Habs are technically a cap team, which is just really funny.

[CHUCKLE]

But I think--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, they [INAUDIBLE] to win.

OMAR: Yeah, that's tough.

[CHUCKLE]

I'm kind of interested to see-- I'm kind of interested to see how, actually, like actual trades kind of go. Because, you know, their signings is one thing, but like, you know, coming in as an agent, kind of seeing, you know, like how you moving bodies, picks, all that type of stuff.

And, obviously, he won't be doing it on his own. Like, you know, having Jeff Gorton there is going to be-- going to be key as well. And I'm sure he'll have his hands around actual player transactions. But, you know, I think having-- I think breaking the cycle of the same people, [INAUDIBLE] Sam brought up, I think, is pretty cool.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And, Rahef, what about you?

RAHEF ISSA: I was just going to say the same thing that Sam said. Just, I think, it's exciting to see a team do something different and not rely on the same five guys that we seem to cycle through for the GM position. And also we do the same thing for coaching.

So I think it's just exciting and I hope that this, I don't know, sparks more change in the NHL. And, hopefully, we can get some women in here as well.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That was the next thing I wanted to bring up. I had another question I'll get to. But like I-- OK, cool, they hired Kent Hughes. They hired a guy who's different, but they also hired a different type of hockey man. A guy who has been in the league and has clients.

Like we heard names like Daniele Sauvageau and Emilie Castonguay popped up at the beginning of this process. I'm still waiting to hear if they're going to be part of the organization or not. Because it's been mentioned from different people that, well, OK, they'll go through the interviews. But it's possible that some people who are interviewed for the job may get other jobs in the organization.

Does that mean they're going to hire some of those other candidates who are among the first few to be interviewed to be an AGM or Director of Player Personnel? I think that's still very much possible. So, yeah, I still-- there's still hope. I don't have any insight on that. But maybe we get a prominent-- a female in a prominent hockey position with the Montreal Canadiens or someone different that we didn't expect.

It's just that it probably won't be Mathieu Darche, who will, probably, stay in Tampa or see if Anaheim calls him. It probably won't be Daniel Briere, who's going to just chill in the ECHL. But maybe there's another job in his future, or, hey, maybe he could be an AGM if he so chooses. But I'd like to still kind of let them-- I would still like to see the Canadiens extend a hand out to Daniele Sauvageau or someone else very different that we didn't think of for the AGM role.

But speaking of GM, I know you guys are not in the Montreal market, but I know you guys have seen how bad they are enough. If you were Kent Hughes, if you were the Canadiens GM, I'll start with you, Omar, what's the first move you're doing?

OMAR: You got to decide what the plan is. Like are you taking this year as a write off, and we're going to, actually, going to try to get back into a playoff position next year? Or are we-- are we going to tear it down, rebuild, start off with your core of Suzuki, and Caufield, and Kale Clague and such?

Like are you going to rebuild or are you going to try to win-- go for it? And I think that's something that-- and I think the Habs are in an interesting position now, considering where some of their contracts are, where they can really start to make some of those decisions. You know, like you have Artturi Lehkonen, who I think is an RFA this year. And I think he's been linked to some trades already.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: With the Rangers, actually. One team.

OMAR: Oh, OK.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's one team I can think of. Yeah.

OMAR: There's that, right? But at the same time, you also have players who have just been recently extended. And, you know, like Jake Evans. And I think Joel Armia got extended as well. Jeff Petry.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, that contract is not looking good at all.

OMAR: Yeah, Jeff Petry got extended. Brendan Gallagher got extended as well. Carey Price is still around. And we don't know what the timeline is on that's going to be. So I think you just need to make like an honest-- and like honest thing. Like are we going to try to do something with this group and succeed or are we just going to start over, make a new core?

Because they're in a good position to get the first overall pick. And if you make the decision of tearing it down, and you start moving some assets, you can walk into that draft, that's in Montreal, and get like-- you walk in there with like three first round picks, a bunch of seconds, a lot of young talent, say, hey, we're going to suck for-- and Jeff Gorton knows. He did it with the Rangers.

You put out a letter. Hey, we're going to suck for two years, but you know what? We're going to grow our core, and then we'll try to win later on. So I think you just need to decide what the direction is going to be.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, I think you put that pretty perfectly, unless there was anything else Raf or Sam wanted to add. But, yeah, you pretty much put that-- you need-- they need a direction. They need to figure out what they're doing. If it's to reset, if it's to rebuild, at least give the fans something. Because I'm sure a lot of them want to know what's going on.

The Canucks also don't have a GM. Sam, what's the vibe like in Vancouver with that? Like are people waiting on pins and needles for that? Are people anxious about that?

SAM CHANG: Not really. I think-- I mean, there's still some discussion about it. But I think most people just assume Rutherford is making all the decisions, anyway, and it doesn't really matter. I think, obviously, winning seven in a row helped kind of take the pressure off, notwithstanding that they've since lost like five games, other than beating the Capitals yesterday.

But I think-- I think, much like the Habs, it's still clear that there is-- we don't know what the plan is yet. But on the bright side at least Rutherford's acknowledged that he needs some time to figure out what the plan is.

Like he came in and he said, you know, this roster is not great. Like there's a lot of room for improvement. And I'm going to need some time to assess what the team looks like, and what we need to do to improve it. And when I figure that out I'll let you know.

And so, I guess, we're waiting for the plan. But, at least, we know that there's going to be one. And it's not just day to day.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, you know what's kind of funny? No. Like I'm thinking about it. Like that's the most like reasoned level-headed take I've heard about the Canucks in a while. Like it's just-- I almost kind of miss Jim Benning and the chaos that came with it. It's weird.

SAM CHANG: I don't miss it.

[CHUCKLE]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's very fair. I mean that from a content perspective. I'm being selfish.

