A large dust storm, or haboob, rolled through the Phoenix area in Arizona on Monday, October 3, leading to near-zero visibility in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix said strong thunderstorm outflows brought wind and blowing dust to the area. Conditions were expected to clear in the evening.

Footage captured by Twitter user @K3V1N shows the “wild” conditions for motorists. Credit: @K3V1N via Storyful