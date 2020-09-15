H&M shares soar as profits rebound

H&M is bouncing back faster than expected.

The world’s second biggest fashion retailer on Tuesday (September 15) reported a better-than-expected profit for June to August.

It hit about 2 billion Swedish crowns, or 229 million dollars.

That’s about ten times higher than analysts had expected.

Though it’s still down about 60 percent on last year.

H&M put the rapid turnaround down to a well-received range of clothes for the summer season.

It also said it sold more items at full price, and saw success controlling costs.

The results mark a swift turnaround on the March-May quarter.

Back then H&M sank to a deep loss as sales halved.

Analysts at Societe Generale called the latest numbers ‘very good news’.

And investors certainly took note too.

H&M shares soared over 12% in early European trade.