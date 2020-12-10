Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton holding off on wedding due to COVID-19
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the most famous couples in the world, but even they can’t escape the plight of wedding planning in 2020.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George has put his money where his mouth is. A week after publicly declaring he wants to retire a Clipper, the six-time All-Star has signed a maximum contract extension with the team, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Previously carrying a player option to leave L.A. at the end of this season, George now stands to make $226 million through 2024-25.
Host Canada released seven players Thursday and named its three goaltenders for the upcoming world junior men's hockey championship.
Harden is under contract with the Rockets for at least two more years, including a $41 million salary this season.
LeBron James' activism is what led Time to name him the Athlete of the Year.
In an unprecedented step, the USOPC publicly supported the rights of Team USA athletes to stage demonstrations at the Olympics.
The branding of the caramel, sunflower butter base dessert brings it all together.
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.
Looking for a gift idea for the sports fan in your life? We're here to help.
Philip Rivers’ first career start came against the Raiders when he was an up-and-coming 24-year-old prospect in San Diego.He’s faced eight Raiders head coaches, 171 defensive players and played them in three stadiums over the past 14 seasons for the Chargers.Now as Rivers is set to take on the Raiders for a record 29th time, he’ll do it for a new team in a new city when his Indianapolis Colts (8-4) visit Las Vegas (7-5) on Sunday for the first time.“Having gone against this defence and being in the division a few times, you certainly know they know me and I know them,” Rivers said. “Whatever tweaks and things that they may do —it’s more kind of in that chess match from me to them and them to me, also and collectively to our offence. I think there is little combination of that, but I don’t see that there is necessarily a real advantage either way other than it’s allowing you to go, ‘Man, 29 times against the same franchise is pretty cool.'”Rivers will pass Hall of Famer John Elway for the most career quarterback starts in the regular season against the Raiders. He already has more wins (18), TD passes (47) and passing yards (7,103) than any other quarterback who has faced the Raiders.But this meeting has much bigger meaning than Rivers’ statistical accomplishments against the Raiders. Both teams are in the middle of a tough AFC playoff race with Rivers’ Colts one game ahead of the Raiders in the wild-card race.The Raiders know Rivers would love to deal a blow to their playoff hopes after all those battles over the years.“He has more fun playing football than most guys that I know,” coach Jon Gruden said. “He has a passion about him that’s rare and I know he wants to beat us in the worst way. He has a disdain for the Raiders. He’s made that perfectly honest to me in the last three years I’ve been back on the sidelines, so it’s great to see him playing well and we look forward to competing with him also.”BOTTOM LINEA year ago, the Colts started the same five offensive linemen in all 16 games. They haven’t been nearly as fortunate this year. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo’s absence at Cleveland ended his consecutive games streak at 20. And this week could be the fourth straight week with a lineup change. Right tackle Braden Smith (hand) missed the Green Bay, centre Ryan Kelly (neck) sat out the second Tennessee game and Castonzo (knee) was out against Houston.This week could be even more challenging, especially if Castonzo can’t play. His backup, Le’Raven Clark, went on IR this week with a torn Achilles tendon. If Castonzo sits out again, former Raider Chaz Green could get the start.WHERE’S WALLER?The Colts know they need to be aware of where Raiders tight end Darren Waller is at all times. Waller had 13 catches for 200 yards and two TDs in a win last week against the Jets, becoming the fourth tight end ever to have at least 200 yards receiving and two TD catches in the same game. Waller ranks second among all tight ends this season with 77 catches for 742 yards and also has improved as a blocker.“The dude is unbelievable,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “He gets the credit because the fantasy stat people love him, but especially on stuff like that, he doesn’t get nearly enough credit for what he can do in the run and pass game protection-wise. He’s the complete package. I think he’s the best in the league.”SACKEDDefensive end Justin Houston says he hasn’t been happy with his play this season. But Colts coach Frank Reich has no complaints about what he’s seen from the NFL’s 2014 sacks champion. Last week, the 31-year-old Houston had three sacks, including an NFL record-tying fourth career safety. That gives him a team-best 7 1/2 sacks and he's within striking distance of finishing among the league’s top 10 yet again.“I’m disappointed in myself,” Houston said. “I haven’t shown what I have left in the tank all season long. I’ve been inconsistent. I think this is probably the worst year I have had in a long time consistency-wise.”GROUNDEDThe Raiders rode their running game to a three-game winning streak to start November, averaging more than 190 yards rushing per game against Cleveland, the Chargers and Denver. But the running game has struggled in recent weeks, averaging 67 yards per game the past three games. Starter Josh Jacobs missed last week’s game with an ankle injury and his status is in doubt again this week. No matter who plays, Gruden knows the production must be better.“I haven’t been happy with it the last couple games. I know our guys haven’t either,” he said. “We can be optimistic and we can be realistic, and I’m going to be realistic, we got to do a better job. We got to have better plans, we got to coach better. We got to do it better, and I’ll just leave it like that. It’s never good enough.”___AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Indianapolis contributed to this report.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don offer up their DFS locks for this week's slate of games, including a running back who finished with 10 receptions for 70 receiving yards in the MNF win over Pittsburgh.
MIAMI — The focus is on the matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa, even though there’s no debating the Kansas City Chiefs have the better quarterback.The Miami Dolphins might have the superior defence, however, which lends intrigue to Sunday’s game against the reigning Super Bowl champions.The Dolphins (8-4) have allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL, and wins in seven of the past eight games have vaulted them into contention for their first playoff berth in four years. But they're stepping up in class against Mahomes and the high-scoring Chiefs (11-1), who have already clinched a post-season spot by winning their past seven games.“I wish we could have 14 defenders,” Miami coach Brian Flores said.Sometimes it seems as though the Dolphins do. Flores' blitz-loving, ball-hawking scheme has produced at least one takeaway in 18 consecutive games, the longest such streak in the NFL, and cornerback Xavien Howard leads the league with eight interceptions.The question is whether the Dolphins can disrupt the Chiefs, whose eight turnovers are tied for the fewest in the NFL. Mahomes has thrown two interceptions in 463 passes, the league's lowest rate.And he tends to burn blitzes.“We always want to be aggressive. It’s an aggressive game,” Flores said. “So we’ll see how the game unfolds. We’ll have a plan going in. Oftentimes that plan has to be adjusted.”REMATCHFlores ran the New England Patriots' defence in 2018 when they beat the Chiefs twice, including in the AFC championship game.“Brian is a great defensive mind," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "When we were in the championship game, he was the one calling them. So he knows that thing backward and forward, and you can see it. You can see it in how those guys are playing. They play hard, aggressive, definitely maximizing everything he’s got there.”Flores' memory of those 2018 games isn't entirely favourable, because Chiefs scored 40 and 31 points despite losing.“I remember it was hard to stop them. It’s still hard to stop them. It’s probably harder to stop them now," Flores said. “When you talk about seeing a team evolve, they’ve got a little bit of a killer instinct. When they smell blood in the water.”HANGING ONTO THE BALLFirst-round draft pick Tagovailoa is 4-1 as the Dolphins' starter. They've reached 30 points only once in those games, but his ability minimize mistakes complements Miami's stout defence.“He knows how to manage the game and manage the situation,” Mahomes said. "That’s something that I wasn’t that good at my first year. That veteran kind of mental mindset that he has, I think it’s truly special at this time in his career.”Tagovailoa is the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to not throw an interception in his first five career starts, joining Dak Prescott and Kyle Allen.FREE PLAYS, FREE POINTSMahomes has become one of the best in the NFL at drawing defences offside, using hard counts in mostly empty stadiums to force a penalty. And he may have no comparison when it comes to using free plays to his advantage. His go-ahead touchdown pass to Travis Kelce against Denver on Sunday was the latest example.“I try to use cadence as much as possible,” Mahomes said. “Quick cadence, hard counts, whatever it is, just to get an advantage in any single way, and the offensive line does a great job of sitting in there, really paying attention, and we work on it throughout the week.”RED ZONE WOESThe Chiefs had failed to score a touchdown on seven straight trips inside the red zone before Kelce’s 20-yard scoring catch last week. That included a couple of instances in which the Chiefs reached the 1-yard line, but were thwarted by better defensive line play and their own offensive miscues.“We all own a piece of the pie,” Reid said, “but I can get the guys a better chance if we do some different things there. But we’ll get that worked out. I can’t give you exactly the things, but I will tell you I can do a heck of a lot better down there for them.”YOUNG UP FRONTFor the first time in franchise history, the Dolphins started three rookie offensive linemen last week, and they'll likely do it again.Left tackle Austin Jackson, right guard Solomon Kindley and right tackle Rob Hunt — each a 2020 draft pick — helped Miami allow no sacks while rushing for 110 yards in a win over Cincinnati.“I’m proud of those three rookies,” Miami centre Ted Karras said. “They’ve played really well. It’s fun to play with those guys and watch them grow.”___AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.___Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteven Wine, The Associated Press
Postponements and cancellations continue to pile up in college football.
Lajethro Jenkins discusses the impact of Steph Curry on the Warriors and the rise of Damian Lillard. With Lillard's stellar individual performances last year, the question remains. Who is the better point guard?
Our experts reveal which lineups they're trusting in Week 14 daily fantasy football.
The 6-time All-Star is now committed to L.A. through the 2024-2025 season in a deal that could earn him up to $226 million.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s comments about the college basketball season being played during the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether the NCAA should adjust the schedule for the future.
Gifts for runners that satisfy all budgets.
Dez Bryant missed Tuesday's game after testing positive for COVID-19 while warming up on the field.
Following the U.S. men's national team's year-ending 6-0 rout of El Salvador, Doug McIntyre looks at the biggest questions facing the USMNT in 2021.
Canada's Lance Stroll started the Formula One season hoping to end a run of three largely frustrating seasons on the circuit. He enters this week's 2020 finale feeling "very satisfied" with his year as a whole. "I think I proved a lot to myself this year, which I needed in this sport for a long time," Stroll said Thursday. The 22-year-old from Montreal returned to the podium this season for the first time since finishing third as a rookie at the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Stroll was third in September at the Italian GP, earned his first career pole at last month's Turkish GP and finished third last week at the Sakhir GP. He enters this week's season finale at Abu Dhabi in 10th place in the overall standings and his Racing Point BWT Mercedes team is third in the constructor standings. "We are where we are with one race left and whatever happens will happen," Stroll said. "But I know we have a strong package and we've just got to do our thing this weekend." Speaking on an end-of-season video call with Canadian media, Stroll said he had a "great year in many ways," although there were challenges along the way. Chief among them was a bout with COVID-19 that sidelined him for a month. Stroll said he couldn't exercise for a two-week period, lost weight and felt sluggish when he eventually returned. "I think just getting back in the car, getting back into the flow and the groove, it wasn't so straightforward," he said. "It took me took me an event or two to really get my A-game back and feel completely on top of the car again." Stroll has mixed feelings on his results over the campaign. He said he was pleased with his first-half performance but feels there were some missed opportunities at times too. "I think there (was) a bit of a rough patch there for five or six races where we didn't really capitalize and we didn't score the points that we deserved with the car we had," he said. "So a part of me is frustrated by that but at the same time, to see the potential ... I think that as a team we will only grow and that makes me very excited going into next year." Stroll showed flashes of his potential early in his career but generally posted mediocre results. He felt part of that came from "being in a kind of average car," and noted that it affected his confidence. "I think this year I proved a lot to myself," Stroll said. "That was something that I needed for a long time is to just sit in a competitive car, fight up at the front, and have the opportunity to score podiums on a more consistent basis and qualify up at the front. "I think that's just been a big weight off the shoulders in many ways." Practice sessions are set for Friday and Saturday morning at the Abu Dhabi GP. Qualifying goes Saturday afternoon and the race is scheduled for Sunday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2020. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press