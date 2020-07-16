'You Guys Are F***ing Cult Members': Woman Rails Against Mask-Wearing Outside Florida Walmart

A woman in Winter Springs, Florida, referred to people who wear facial masks as “cult members” in an outburst outside a local Walmart.

Footage uploaded to Twitter shows the woman shouting at onlookers. “You guys are F***ing cult members,” she yells, “I’m not wearing a mask!”

Seminole County issued an executive order requiring all residents wear facial masks in places of assembly, businesses, and other places open to the public. Credit: @morgan_lamarre via Storyful