Gutted England fans in Qatar react to World Cup knockout

England fans have been left devastated after a blow from France knocked them out of World Cup 2022. A missed penalty by Harry Kane saw the Three Lions lose 2-1 in the quarter-final on Saturday, 10 December. These fans gave their two cents on the squad's performance as they left al-Bayt stadium with heavy hearts. Some placed blame on the referee, others suggested Gareth Southgate's time as manager is running out. One fan said: "They deserve to be here, we deserve to have played to this level and it was anyone's game out there."Source: PA