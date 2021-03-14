Gutfeld: President Biden’s first primetime address
BOSTON — Chris Kreider scored his team-leading 14th goal, Artemi Panarin had an assist in his first game back since leaving the team, and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 Saturday to halt a three-game losing streak. Panarin left Feb. 22 after a Russian tabloid printed allegations from a former coach that he attacked a woman in Latvia almost a decade ago, which he denies. His return clearly provided a lift for New York. Keith Kinkaid stopped 18 shots for his first shutout since 2018. Ryan Strome, Pavel Buchnevich and K’Andre Miller each had a goal for New York, which lost 4-0 in Boston on Thursday. Mika Zibanejad added two assists and Kreider had one. Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves for the Bruins, who have dropped eight of their last 12 games. The Rangers called the story about Panarin fabricated and designed to intimidate him for his political views against Russian President Vladimir Putin. His former coach in the Kontinental Hockey League, Andrei Nazarov, said he was motivated to speak about the alleged incident because he disagreed with Panarin’s criticism of the Russian government. Playing in just his fourth game this season, the 31-year-old Kinkaid was hardly tested as the Rangers got to most of the loose pucks, limited the Bruins’ break-ins and ability to control the puck in the offensive zone. At the end, a Rangers player could be heard yelling: “That a boy, Keith!” Recalled from the taxi squad on March 6 when Igor Shesterkin was injured, Kinkaid played in relief Thursday, stopping all 13 shots. On Saturday, he saw just 11 on goal in the first two periods. Boston forward Jake DeBrusk, who had a goal Thursday after being benched and called out for his play this season by coach Bruce Cassidy, missed the game because he was in COVID-19 protocol. Coming off a lacklustre effort when they were decidedly outplayed on Thursday, the Rangers were ready from the start, hitting the Bruins early and controlled most of the first two periods. Miller’s wrister from the right point ricocheted into the net off the far post, making it 1-0 just 3:06 into the game. Kreider’s goal made it 2-0 in the second period when he one-timed Zibanejad’s pass from the right corner after the puck slid through the slot just past the stick of Jarred Tinordi’s diving attempt to block it. HALAK HIGHLIGHTS New York’s 1-0 edge after one period would have been more without two stellar stops by Halak. He made a left pad save on Alexis Lafreniere’s bid from the edge of the crease at the end of a New York power play, and stopped Kevin Rooney’s open shot from directly in front. He also robbed Kreider’s two close chances on a Rangers power play midway into the second. TUUKKA TIMETABLE Cassidy didn’t have any update on No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask’s potential return during his morning videoconference with the media. Cassidy just said if Rask couldn’t travel that Halak would not play both games of a two-game trip to Pittsburgh. Rask suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of last Sunday’s loss against New Jersey, reaching for his back as he skated quickly to the bench for an extra skater in the closing minutes. Dan Vladar was the backup Saturday. WHAT’S NEXT Rangers: host the Flyers on Monday in the first matchup between the clubs at Madison Square Garden this season. Bruins: at the Penguins on Monday. It’ll be the teams’ first meeting in Pittsburgh this season. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ken Powtak, The Associated Press
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard's hopes for a second career WTA title have been dashed. The Montrealer fell to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 7-5 at the Guadalajara Open, a WTA 250-level tournament, in Mexico Saturday night. Bouchard sought her first tournament win since 2014 when she won the Nuremberg Cup in Germany. Bouchard dropped the first set, but had a chance to win the second when she was up 5-3. But the Canadian would go on to lose the next four games, ultimately losing the final."That was super frustrating," Bouchard said. "I felt like I was playing 12-and-under tennis at some points there. I don't know. She was just outgrinding me. I shouldn't have lost four games in a row like that at the end. Sometimes I didn't know what to do." Bouchard won the first game of the match, but it was Sorribes Tormo who was up a break in the first set. Sorribes Tormo took a 3-1 lead in the opening set before Bouchard fought back to win a game. The Spaniard would later win the next three games to win the first set. Sorribes Tormo would open the second set by winning the first game. Bouchard would draw even, but she'd lose yet another break point to go down 2-1. Bouchard wouldn't be down long, however, as she clawed back to take a 5-3 lead in the set. But she couldn't hold the lead.Sorribes Tormo defeated Bouchard in less than two hours. Last Sunday, Bouchard lost the doubles final of the Lyon Open. She says she then spent the next 35 hours travelling to Guadalajara arriving Monday night to play Tuesday as a wildcard. The 27-year-old lost just one set during her run to the final, her very first set of the tournament against American Caroline Dolehide. She later defeated Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the semifinals of the Guadalajara Open, needing a tiebreak to win the second set. Saturday's appearance was her eighth career WTA Tour singles final appearance. It capped off a very busy week for Bouchard. "Somehow I made the finals. I really don't know how this happened," Bouchard said. Bouchard was once ranked as high as fifth in the world among tennis players. She attained that ranking in 2014 when she won her first career title, reached the Wimbledon final, and made the Australian Open and French Open semifinals. Her form suffered after that, falling as far down as 332nd last March. Since that personal low, she has inched closer and closer to the top 100. The Canadian will jump from 144th-ranked to 116th after her final loss. "I feel like the work I've put in over the last year or so is finally coming to fruition a little bit. I just feel like I need to give myself more chances. The more tournaments I play, the more chances I can give myself to win matches and hopefully titles." Bouchard said. Bouchard will return to action in the upcoming Monterrey Open. She will play against Zhu Lin in a Round of 32 match Monday.This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021. The Canadian Press
LAS VEGAS — Canadian mixed martial artists Misha Cirkunov and Gavin (Guv'Nor) Tucker had short, painful evenings Saturday. Ryan (Superman) Spann knocked out Cirkunov 71 seconds into the UFC Fight Night co-main event between light-heavyweight contenders. Cirkunov (15-6-0) is ranked 11th while Spann (19-6-0) is No. 13. Tucker lasted just 22 seconds against Dan (50K) Ige, ranked ninth among featherweight contenders. It was the sixth-fastest KO in UFC featherweight history. Spann and Ige each won US$50,000 performance of the night bonuses. Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain did win, scoring a third-round TKO over Argentina's Marcelo (Pitbull) Rojo on the undercard. The main event at the UFC's Apex production facility was stopped 18 seconds into the second round when 13th-ranked welterweight Belal (Remember The Name) Muhammad couldn't continue after a second accidental poke to the eye by No. 3 Leon (Rocky) Edwards of England. It was ruled a no-contest. Referee Herb Dean had warned Edwards about eye pokes in the first round. Muhammad was in tears when the fight was called, his right eye red and almost closed as he exited the cage. "I didn't mean to do it," said Edwards, who apologized to Muhammad afterwards. Edwards, who last fought in July 2019, had won his eight previous fights. His original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, was forced to drop out due to the lingering effects of COVID-19. Earlier, the six-foot-five Spann was caught by a kick to the groin early in the first round but recovered quickly. Cirkunov connected with a punch but absorbed a right to the head in the exchange and crashed to the canvas. Spann connected with a few more blows before letting Cirkunov get back to his feet. The Canadian was clearly still fuzzy and went down again after a left to the temple. This time he did not get back up with the fight called after 71 seconds. The Las Vegas-based Cirkunov, a Toronto native by way of Latvia, had not fought in 18 months with a pair of injuries and the pandemic delaying his return. He needed surgery after an injury in training in January 2020. The Spann fight was originally set for Dec. 19, but was pushed back when Cirkunov was hurt again in training. On the undercard, Jourdain came out swinging in the third round and overwhelmed Rojo. The fight was stopped with 29 seconds remaining after the 25-year-old from Beloeil, Que., felled a battered Rojo for the second time in the round, cutting the Argentine down with a nasty body punch. "Rojo was a big finisher also, a very dangerous opponent and I got it done," said Jourdain, who has yet to go the distance in a win. All three judges gave the first round to Rojo (16-7-0) and the second to Jourdain (11-3-1). Rojo kept coming forward, throwing punches, while Jourdain used kicks to fend him off. The third round was all Jourdain as he swarmed Rojo. A semifinalist on "The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 3," Rojo was making his UFC debut as a fill-in for the injured Steve Garcia. Ige (pronounced E-gay) was coming off a loss to Calvin (The Boston Finisher) Kattar that snapped a six-fight win streak in the UFC. And the Hawaiian wasted little time getting back in the win column. Ige (14-3-0), who had a five-inch reach advantage, ended the fight with one punch — a right to the face. Tucker, a 34-year-old from Ship Cove, N.L., who fights out of Halifax, had won four of his five previous UFC fights including the last three. Saturday marked Cirkunov's 10th fight in the UFC. He won his first four bouts then lost three of his next four, albeit to elite opposition in Volkan (No Time) Oezdemir, Glover Teixeira and Johnny Walker. Cirkunov bounced back last time to submit unbeaten Jimmy (The Brute) Crute — via the rarely used Peruvian Necktie choke — in a frenetic three minutes 38 seconds on a Fight Night card in September 2019 in Vancouver. Spann fought twice in 2020, defeating (Smile'n) Sam Alvey by split decision at UFC 249 to extend his win streak to eight before suffering a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Walker last September. This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021. The Canadian Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points and Damian Lillard added 25 points and 10 assists as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-121 on Saturday night. Enes Kanter had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Portland. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 34 points and 10 rebounds, while rookie Anthony Edwards had 21 points and eight boards. The Timberwolves have lost 14 of 16 and are 1-6 under new coach Chris Finch. Lillard, the NBA's third-leading scorer at 29.9 points per game, was held to 10 on 2-of-6 shooting in the first half, but Portland still led 66-57 at the break. Towns scored 13 points in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half, including nine in a 12-0 run that tied the game at 76. Portland quickly regained control, as Lillard hit a long 2-pointer and set up Gary Trent Jr. for a 3 that put the Blazers up 83-76. But the Timberwolves wouldn’t go away. Naz Reid, giving Towns a breather, scored six points and Jaden McDaniels hit a 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left in the quarter to give Minnesota a 94-93 lead heading into the fourth. Then it was Anthony who took over. He hit a baseline jumper and a pair of 3-pointers, and Anfernee Simons also hit two 3s to give Portland a 109-103 lead. Down the stretch, Anthony hit a step-back jumper to put the Blazers up 118-115, and with the Wolves still trailing by three, the 17-year veteran found Derrick Jones Jr. alone under the hoop for a dunk that sunk Minnesota’s comeback hopes. TIP-INS Trail Blazers: Kanter matched his season average of 12 points per game in the first eight minutes. … Lillard is the only player in the NBA this season averaging at least 29 points and seven assists. ... Anthony passed Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th on the NBA's career scoring list. Timberwolves: Jaylen Nowell, who scored a career-high 28 points on Thursday in a victory over New Orleans, followed that performance with 17 points in 28 minutes off the bench. … Minnesota continues to play without its second-leading scorer, guard Malik Beasley, who is serving a 12-game suspension after pleading guilty to a felony count of threats of violence stemming from an incident in September. Beasley is eligible to return on March 27. He’s averaging 20.5 points per game. UP NEXT The teams face each other again in Minneapolis on Sunday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Patrick Donnelly, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season to help the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-119 victory over the short-handed Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Jrue Holiday added 10 of his 18 points during the fourth quarter for the third-place Bucks, who have won eight of nine to move a game-and-a-half back of second-place Brooklyn and two behind Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference standings. And Khris Middleton sank four crucial late free throws as part of his 16 points and also helped get a key late stop on defence for Milwaukee. “For the last minute, (it's) can you execute now? Can you find the open guy? Can you make the tough shot? Can you get a stop?” Antetokounmpo said. “We were able to do that today, and I’m happy, I’m very happy. And hopefully we can carry over to the next game.” Russell Westbrook scored 42 points — including 15 of Washington's last 18 — and added 10 rebounds and 12 assists while posting his NBA-leading 11th triple-double. Rui Hachimura added 29 points and 11 rebounds, but Washington lost its third straight while resting All-Star guard Bradley Beal with a sore left knee. “I thought we played hard,” Westbrook said. “When you play hard you give yourself a chance to win the game. I thought we did that from the get-go.” Westbrook twice helped Washington fight back from multiple-possession deficits inside the final six minutes, and his 3 from the left wing tied it at 119-all with 41 seconds left. “I don't think we were terrible, I don't think we were great,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “If there was anybody that was great tonight, it was Westbrook.” Middleton answered with a pair of free throws, and defended as Westbrook missed a contested driving layup on the other end. Middleton added two more foul shots with 9.4 seconds left to increase the lead to four, Hachimura’s 3 attempt from the left wing rimmed out, and Holiday’s free throws sealed the game. “I was just trying to keep him front, not foul him and try to contest.” Middleton said of his late sequence guarding Westbrook. “At the end of the day, I just wanted him to shoot the shot over me instead of blowing by me.” TIP-INS Bucks: Improved to 2-10 when shooting worse from the floor than their opponent. ... Led 36-33 at the end of the first quarter after Bobby Portis' buzzer-beating 3-pointer. ... Rookie F Jordan Nwora (ankle) was cleared to return, said Budenholzer, but did not play. He last appeared on Feb. 1. Wizards: Beal rested a day after he was a game-time decision on Friday, when he ultimately scored 19 points in 29 minutes of action, and coach Scott Brooks believes he will be back on Monday. ... Alex Len made his first start since Feb. 12, and F Deni Avdija made his first start since Feb. 7. ... Len picked up a flagrant 1 foul for wrapping his arms around a driving Antetokounmpo with 1:15 left in the first half. TWIN BILLING Milwaukee's Brook Lopez outscored Washington's Robin Lopez 11-2 in the twins' first game against each other since Feb. 25 of 2019, when Robin played for Chicago. The brothers were teammates with the Bucks last season. UP NEXT The Bucks and Wizards meet again in Washington on Monday. Ian Nicholas Quillen, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — James Harden scored 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and had his ninth triple-double with the Nets to help Brooklyn beat the Detroit Pistons 100-95 on Saturday night. Harden also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his 55th triple-double as Brooklyn improved to 26-13 with its 12th win in its last 16 games. Kyrie Irving added 18 points, and Landry Shamet had 15 off the bench. DeAndre Jordan chipped in with 14, and Joe Harris contributed 10 points. Jerami Grant scored 22 points as Detroit fell to 10-28. Saddiq Bey and Delon Wright each finished with 13. BUCKS 125, WIZARDS 119 WASHINGTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season in Milwaukee's victory over short-handed Washington. Jrue Holiday added 10 of his 18 points during the fourth quarter for the third-place Bucks. They have won eight of nine. Russell Westbrook scored 42 points — including 15 of Washington’s last 18 — and added 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his NBA-leading 11th triple-double. KNICKS 119, THUNDER 97 OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — RJ Barrett scored a career-high 32 points, and Julius Randle had a triple-double to lead New York past the Oklahoma City. Randle had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to became the first Knicks player with two triple-doubles in a same season since Mark Jackson in 1988-89. Al Horford had 16 points for Oklahoma City. HORNETS 114, RAPTORS 104 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 23 points and nine rebounds and Charlotte beat short-handed Toronto in the Hornets’ first game of the seasons with the general public allowed to attend. Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier each added 17 points for the Hornets, who seemed to feed off having fans — about 3,000 of them — in attendance for the first time in more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kyle Lowry finished with 19 points and eight assists for Toronto. HAWKS 121, KINGS 106 ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 17 of 28 points in the third quarter, Clint Capela had 18 of his 24 in the first half and Atlanta beat Sacramento for its fourth straight victory. Capela also had 14 rebounds to help the Hawks improve to 4-0 under interim coach Nate McMillan. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 32 points. The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Playing in front of their home fans for the first time this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning raised their 2020 Stanley Cup banner and beat the Nashville Predators 6-3 on Saturday night. Tyler Johnson had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Alex Killorn, Brayden Point, Blake Coleman and Mathieu Joseph also scored, and Erik Cernak finished with two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots to earn his NHL-leading 17th win. Erik Haula, Alexandre Carrier and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who fell to 1-5-1 in their past seven games. Pekka Rinne made 21 saves. With a maximum crowd of 3,800 in attendance, the Lightning hoisted their 2020 championship banner to the rafters and jumped to a three-goal lead. Johnson opened the scoring, sliding along the ice before tapping in a pass from Cernak at 6:55 of the first period. Joseph made it 2-0 with 1:25 left with a slap shot from the right circle for his sixth of the season. Killorn tapped in a shot-pass from Ondrej Palat for a power-play goal to make it 3-0 at 2:24 of the second. Trenin cut it to 3-1 with a wrist shot from the left circle at 12:02 but Point, celebrating his 25th birthday, answered at 18:48 as he cut high across before sending a wrist shot to the opposite post. Nashville shaved the deficit to one with Carrier’s first career goal as the trailer on a 3-on-2 rush at 3:17 of the third and Haula’s power-play goal at 5:03. Coleman restored a two-goal advantage with a backhand from the low slot at 10:02. McDonagh added an empty-net goal with 1:34 remaining. KUCHEROV SKATES Former NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov made a surprise appearance on the ice with the Lightning during the morning skate. Kucherov is recovering from hip surgery in December that is expected to keep him out for at least the remainder of the regular season. “Kuch is a big part of our team, so anytime we can have him around, it’s great for us being able to see progress is being made,’’ coach Jon Cooper said. “He’s starting to feel a little bit better. Is he far away from doing the things he usually does out there? Yes.’’ ANOTHER INJURY Nashville started the day with seven players on injured reserve, including captain Roman Josi, goaltender Juuse Saros, centre Matt Duchene and defenceman Ryan Ellis, while defenceman Dante Fabbro served the second game of a two-game suspension. Before the game, the Predators added defenceman Mark Borowiecki to the list, announcing he would be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Nashville activated defencemen Frederic Allard, Ben Harpur and Carrier from the taxi squad, with Allard making his NHL debut. UP NEXT The teams play again on Monday afternoon. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Erik Erlendsson, The Associated Press
TORONTO — Adam Lowry scored the winner in the third period and added an assist Saturday as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in the rubber match of their three-game series. Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton, also with a goal and an assist each, while Nikolaj Ehlers and Paul Stastny provided the rest of the offence for Winnipeg (17-8-2). Laurent Brossoit, who got the start for the visitors in place of Connor Hellebuyck, stopped 20 shots. William Nylander and Jake Muzzin replied for Toronto (19-8-2), while Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for the North Division leaders. The Leafs, who beat Winnipeg 4-3 in overtime Thursday after dropping three straight in regulation, have a quick turnaround with a game against the Senators in Ottawa on Sunday, while the Jets welcome the Montreal Canadiens for a pair beginning Monday. Lowry snapped a 2-2 tie at 7:39 of the third after Andersen couldn't control a dump in at the side of his net. Appleton was quickest to the loose puck and feathered a pass through the legs of Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott for Lowry to bury his fifth of the season and first in 20 games. Winnipeg stretched that lead to 4-2 on the power play with 5:26 left in regulation when Ehlers, who had two goals and an assist Thursday, ripped his 14th past Andersen. The Jets got a 5-on-3 man advantage after Zach Hyman went off for interference and Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was assessed a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct. Scheifele promptly put things out of reach with 3:28 left when he scored his 12th — and first in eight games — upstairs. Winnipeg went up 1-0 just 1:41 into the second when Lowry's pass in front went in off a streaking Appleton's skate alone in front for his eighth. The Jets got their first power play of the night when Zach Bogosian slashed Blake Wheeler on a partial breakaway, but the Leafs registered the team's first short-handed goal of the season when Muzzin joined the rush and took a feed from Mitch Marner before burying his second upstairs at 5:03. Mathieu Perreault then came close to getting the visitors back in front only to see his shot off a scramble go under Andersen and miss the net. After watching Hellebuyck frustrate the Leafs much of the last two games — Toronto outshot Winnipeg a combined 77-50 and held a 142-83 edge in attempts on goal against the reigning Vezina Trophy winner — Brossoit didn't look great on Nylander's go-ahead effort 2:09 later when he faked pass on a 2-on-1 before firing his 12th off the backup netminder's stick. But the Jets made it 2-2 with 3:26 left in the period when Stastny tipped his ninth past Andersen following Scheifele's initial shot. The Leafs appeared to go ahead at 1:25 of the opening period when Pierre Engvall popped the top off Brossoit's water bottle with what would have been the game's first shot, but the Jets correctly challenged for a Toronto hand pass earlier in the sequence. Ehlers fired high over Andersen's net on a 2-on-1 break a couple of minutes later before the Leafs goaltender denied Andrew Copp on another odd-man rush late to close out a relatively uneventful first. Notes: Toronto forward Joe Thornton played the 1,653rd regular-season game of his career to pass Mark Recchi and into sole possession of sixth on the NHL's all-time list. ... Muzzin's goal was also his first in 20 games. ... Winnipeg defenceman Logan Stanley picked up his first NHL point with the second assist on Stastny's equalizer in the second. ... The Leafs and Jets play six more times over the next six weeks. This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Charlotte defeated the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-104 Saturday night in the Hornets' first game with the general public allowed to attend. Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier each added 17 points for the Hornets, who seemed to feed off having fans — about 3,000 of them — in attendance for the first time in more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Charlotte jumped out to a 25-4 lead and set a franchise record with 11 3-pointers in the first quarter in building a 44-24 lead. “There's no question our guys felt that energy before the game,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “It felt like NBA basketball was back tonight. Our players felt it and they played off it. It’s a credit to the energy our fans brought.” Ball, who finished 6 of 9 from 3-point range and continued to bolster his NBA rookie of the year resume, said he got excited during pregame warmups seeing and hearing fans. “It was amazing," Ball said. "Every game with fans is way more fun. The intensity just rises up.” Kyle Lowry finished with 19 points and eight assists to lead the Raptors, who lost their fourth straight game without Pascal Siakam, Fred Van Vleet, Patrick McCaw, OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn due to health and safety protocols. Coach Nick Nurse said he believes all five players will miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls as well. Ball, Rozier and Graham each had three 3s in the opening quarter and combined for 15 in the game. “They got pretty much everything they wanted (in the first quarter) and it seemed like they weren't missing a 3,” Raptors forward DeAndre' Bembry said. Ball made one notable highlight reel 3-pointer when he caught a look-ahead pass from P.J. Washington in the corner, did a 360-degree turn to avoid a defender and still knocked down the shot. “That is just how he plays,” Graham said of Ball. “It doesn’t surprise me.” Malik Monk added 16 points for the Hornets (19-18), who moved above .500 for the first time since Jan. 11. This is the latest into the season the Hornets have had a winning record since the 2016-17 season. Charlotte led by 25 entering the fourth quarter and the only question at that point was if they would set a franchise record for 3-pointers. But the Hornets, who played their reserves most of the fourth quarter, made just one 3 in the fourth quarter and finished the game 21 of 49 from beyond the arc. TIP INS Raptors: Chris Boucher needed three stitches in his lip after taking a shot during the second half. ... Were outrebounded 51-46. Hornets: Rozier left the game late in the third quarter with a lower left leg contusion. With the Hornets comfortably ahead, he did not return. ... Were 16 of 30 from 3-point range in the first half. ... Committed a season-high 28 turnovers and 30 assists. GRAHAM OFF THE BENCH This was Graham's best game since returning from a knee injury. “He looked much more comfortable out there and his shot looked much more in rhythm,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “It’s great to have him back. It’s great for our spirit. Borrego said he has no worries that Graham — who has been replaced by Ball in the starting lineup — will play well in a reserve role. “He’s not fighting it, he’s embracing it,” Borrego said. “He feels comfortable in that role. I have no worries that he can handle this role.” UP NEXT Raptors: Visit Bulls on Sunday for the second night of a road back-to-back. Hornets: Close out a three-game homestand Monday night against the Kings. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Reed, The Associated Press