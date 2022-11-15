'Right in the Gut!' Fighting Kangaroos Interrupt Wedding Ceremony

A wedding ceremony was temporarily delayed as two kangaroos battled it out in Jervis Bay, New South Wales, on Sunday, November 13.

Video recorded and commentated over by comedian and radio personality Mitch Churi shows a flurry of kicks and punches exchanged by the marsupials while a crowd of wedding guests look on.

“Weddings are all fun and games until some of the guests start to fight,” Churi says in the video as he pans toward the animals.

Churi told Storyful the fight broke out moments before the ceremony was set to begin.

“Everybody stopped looking for the bride and groom and spent 20 minutes watching the fight,” he said. Credit: @mitchchuri via Storyful