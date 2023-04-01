Gusty winds calming through tonight
After winds gusts reached 40-50+mph through this afternoon, we'll begin to see calmer conditions return through the overnight with temperatures falling near freezing
Two more days to prepare — or worry.
Heavy snow to the north or powerful wind-driven rain to the south. Depending on where you are in Ontario will dictate how you see the month of March end on Friday
A look at Canada's temperature and precipitation outlook for the month of April
Heavy snow in the north continues into Saturday while folks in the south dodge raindrops and possibly even a blustery thunderstorm or two.
The giant Burmese python captured in Florida's Everglades had swallowed the alligator whole, which scientists discovered during a necropsy.
A new study analyzed the DNA of feral dogs living near Chernobyl, compared the animals to others living 10 miles away, and found remarkable differences.
The storms left a path of destruction across states including Arkansas, Alabama, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Iowa. Latest updates.
April begins in traditional spring fashion in Ontario: Heavy snow lingers in the north while folks in the south see raindrops and possibly even a blustery thunderstorm or two.
Gray whales “have a lot to tell us about the health of the ocean, so to see the species continue to face the added threats of human interaction should concern all of us,” a director with the nonprofit said.
Canada's national carbon price saw its largest hike yet today when it jumped from $50 per tonne of emissions to $65. But the rebates millions of households receive to compensate them for the surcharge are also set to rise. Usually, the national price increases annually by $10. This year, under the federal government's strengthened climate plan, it's rising by $15. Because carbon pricing differs from province to province and territory to territory, not everyone will feel the impact of this increase.
A wet winter has brought calamity to some parts of California. But in much of the state, the weather has ushered in a welcome recovery, nourishing crops, wetlands and threatened species -- and even proving a balm to the soul.
A bill exempting fossil fuels used for certain farming activities from the federal carbon price is headed to the Senate after the Conservatives, Bloc Québécois, NDP and Greens joined forces to pass it on March 29. If it becomes law, Bill C-234 will add natural gas and propane used to dry grain and heat livestock barns to the list of exempted farm fuels, which already includes diesel and gasoline.
Here’s the algae bloom forecast for the weekend.
There's a whole different (and complex) world to discover under Canada's biggest city.
The local service district for Mainland, on Newfoundland's Port au Port Peninsula, has shut off its water supply, claiming it's undrinkable, and blaming the development of a wind energy project in the area. Dwight Cornect, director of the local service district, says LeCointre's Brook, the community's secondary water source, is discoloured. "The water is brown," Cornect said Thursday. He said he doesn't accept the government's assurances that the water has been tested and has no issues.
Scientists film a species of snailfish swimming at an extraordinary depth, breaking the current record.
According to weather data analyzed by The Times, it really has been the drabbest winter Southern Californians have lived through recently.
The beginning of April was marked by severe thunderstorms, mild temperatures, gusty winds and rainfall in parts of southern Ontario, resulting in localized flooding in some areas
Ontario's electricity grid is one of the cleanest in the world. Its use of coal for power generation was completely phased out by 2014. But Doug Ford's PC government has weakened Ontario's status as a leader in clean electricity generation. His love of the natural gas industry is impacting Ontario's and Canada's efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills.