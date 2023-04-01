Gusty winds calming through tonight

CBC

Canada's national carbon price saw its largest hike yet today when it jumped from $50 per tonne of emissions to $65. But the rebates millions of households receive to compensate them for the surcharge are also set to rise. Usually, the national price increases annually by $10. This year, under the federal government's strengthened climate plan, it's rising by $15. Because carbon pricing differs from province to province and territory to territory, not everyone will feel the impact of this increa