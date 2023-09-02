Gurriel Jr.'s two-run homer (21)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hits a two-run home run to left-center field, giving the D-backs an early 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 1st
Former UFC star Paige VanZant reveals her OnlyFans site made more money in one day than her entire fighting career (including UFC) combined.
The Toronto Blue Jays are about to play in the most unusual ballpark in the majors and some players will be more affected than others.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson signed a minor league deal with the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, two days after the New York Yankees released him. The Brewers said Donaldson will report to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee. Donaldson is a three-time All-Star who had an MVP season with Toronto in 2015, but his production has dipped dramatically. The 37-year-old has hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since the Yankees
Davis Schneider and Ernie Clement could be the heroes the Blue Jays need down the stretch.
Iga Swiatek thinks it could be tricky to surpass her pal — Slovenia's Kaja Juvan — en route to defending her US Open title.
"To be continued..." NFL and college football personality Wendi Nix wrote after splitting from ESPN.
If anyone still doubts that Ludvig Aberg is not just a lively candidate to make next month’s Ryder Cup but is rapidly becoming a probable, then they did not see the young Swede’s first round in the final qualifying tournament on Thursday and certainly did not hear the assessment of Luke Donald’s assistant captain.
MADRID (AP) — Spain's government began a move to oust suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales, who ended a week of silence on Friday by insisting he was the victim of a smear campaign. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for his behavior during and after Spain's recent Women’s World Cup triumph in Sydney. He kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without consent and grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture. On Friday, a Spanish government legal panel han
Which wideouts should you be leery of at their current ADPs? Seven analysts reveal a big-name receiver they're fading in drafts.
Heat bypasses stretch provision with Lowry. What it means
Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the World Cup quarterfinals. So are the U.S., Germany and Lithuania. Out of the mix: Olympic bronze medalist Australia. Half of the World Cup quarterfinals field is now set, after those four nations won their opening second-round games Friday to secure spots in the knockout round. The U.S. rallied to hold off Montenegro 85-73 in Group J, and Lithuania topped Greece 92-67 in the late game in that group. The Americans and Lithuania are both 4-0 now; Greece an
Chad Green and Spencer Horwitz could provide a meaningful boost to the Blue Jays, who enter September 2.5 games back of a playoff spot.
Mark Schlereth on his outlook for the Cowboys following the Trey Lance trade, “They’ll get in the playoffs, and they’ll s*** in their helmets like they do every year.”
CLEVELAND (AP) — With a limited budget, the Guardians surprised many people around baseball when they claimed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López and Matt Moore off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels this week. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was one of them, even after being given a heads up by team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff. “They told me we might be adding somebody, so I went to sleep Wednesday thinking something might happen,” Francona said Friday. “Nev
The U.S. soccer great praised the "unity" of the World Cup champions as Spain's soccer president refuses to resign over the kissing scandal.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski wants you to get comfortable taking small steps toward a championship — Step 1 is to win the first month of the season.
Kevin Brotz at Florida Gator Hunting was in awe when they realized they were after a massive gator. It could be the second largest in Florida history.
The Chiefs tried to move up in the first round of the NFL Draft, but their offer was turned down by the Cowboys. This is what Dallas executives thought of the proposal.
The Blue Jays and Rangers have had their beef in the past. The ingredients are there for the rivalry to be renewed in September.
Nearly half of baseball's hardest throwing pitchers this season have had reconstructive Tommy John surgery in their careers.