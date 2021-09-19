Guns Down, Gloves Up boxing program

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The defence turned the tide for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday. DeAundre Alford and Adam Bighill recorded defensive touchdowns as the league-leading Blue Bombers fought their way past the Edmonton Elks 37-22. “Our defence, scoring two touchdowns for us, that is absolutely amazing when they are able to create turnovers like that and capitalize on them with points on the board,” said Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris. “Our defence has been our backbone. They really flexed when