Gunnar Henderson's two-run homer
Gunnar Henderson hits a home run to right field in the top of the 7th inning to score Livan Soto and extend the Orioles lead to 4-0
Beau Brieske, Brant Hurter, Brenan Hanifee and Tyler Holton were one out away from history.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a sprained right elbow, according to manager Dave Roberts.
The Seminoles and Gators are a combined 1-5 through three weeks and there are few reasons for optimism.
After falling behind 17-0 to South Carolina, No. 16 LSU came back for a 36-33 win at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
Two UFC greats are finally scheduled to face off.
The start of the Seminoles' season has not been great.
The University of Washington first faced the “Agricultural College, Experiment Station and School of Science of the State of Washington” on the football field in 1900.
The 49ers running back has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis and was a late scratch in Week 1.
The injury occurred on the first drive of the game, and Van Dyke was carted off the field.
Aaron Judge ended the longest home run drought of his career with authority, blasting a grand slam against the Boston Red Sox.
Despite both being Big 12 members, No. 14 Kansas State hosted No. 20 Arizona for a non-conference matchup.
Caitlin Clark has broken her biggest record yet.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some pickup suggestions to finish off Week 23.
Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson take us into the ‘QB Room” for Week 1. But first, the two discuss Tua Tagovailoa, who walked off the field vs. the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night after suffering another concussion.
The 48-year-old was arrested on nine different charges.
Payton Thorne threw four interceptions in the Tigers' Week 2 loss to Cal.
“It’s never easy to predict the price at auction of a piece without any comps to consider, but that’s also what makes it the ideal auction piece,” said Chris Ivy, director of sports collectibles at Heritage Auctions.
Rocker's slider already looks like an elite pitch.
Corey Seager will miss the Texas Rangers' remaining 16 games of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia.
Vincent Goodwill and David Aldridge talk about Jamal Murray’s contract extension and discuss 10 players with the most to gain (or lose) this NBA season.