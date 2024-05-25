Gunnar Henderson's two-run home run (17)
Gunnar Henderson lifts a two-run home run to left-center field, extending the Orioles' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 5th inning
It is apparently possible to interfere with an infield fly.
The Orioles, who have gone 105 straight series without being swept, are on pace to surpass the all-time record shortly after the All-Star break.
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball revealed that he underwent a rare meniscus transplant procedure while having surgery on his left knee in 2023.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Rangers not playing so hot this season, super prospect James Wood getting closer to the bigs, the controversial ending in the White Sox-Orioles game and Bryce Harper’s prom-posal help.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Mercedes Moné will make her AEW in-ring debut at 'Double or Nothing.' It's also her first match since suffering a severe ankle injury in 2023.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab talk about what they’re most looking forward to in the 2024 NFL season, as well as taking a look at Lamar Jackson’s weight loss, the NFL possibly adding an 18th game and Aaron Rodgers almost taking a VP nomination.
The Detroit Pistons are working on a deal to make New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon the team's new president of basketball operations.
Major League Baseball does not expect to implement an automated ball-strike system or "robot umpires" by the 2025 season, according to commissioner Rob Manfred.
Seems like maybe PFL CEO Donn Davis felt a little more stung by the recent departure of Kayla Harrison than we first realized.
Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown filed for bankruptcy in federal court as he reportedly owes nearly $3 million to creditors. Brown made a reported $80 million during his 12-year career.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
Ohtani will live about 20 minutes from Dodger Stadium.
The All-NBA selection was the sixth for Jokić, who was awarded his third MVP trophy in four seasons on May 8.
Jalen Brunson and Bojan Bogdanović, who underwent wrist surgery, will be reevaluated in two months.
If a return to the postseason is in the cards, Texas will need to find its groove in the dog days of summer, rather than waiting until the postseason to play its best baseball.
If teams like St. Louis and Toronto decide to pull the plug on this season, some big names could become available on the trade market this summer.
"I'm nowhere near my ceiling," Fields said. Wilson told reporters: "I don't blink."
LaMelo Ball allegedly drove away and ran over an 11-year-old's foot when he was trying to get Ball's autograph at a Hornets fan event last fall.
Charles McDonald is joined by Steven Ruiz of The Ringer to break down which teams had the best and worst offseasons in the NFL