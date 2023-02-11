Gunman at large after shooting in Fallbrook leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Authorities are on the hunt for a gunman after a shooting in North San Diego County left a person dead and two others injured by gunfire Friday afternoon.
Authorities are on the hunt for a gunman after a shooting in North San Diego County left a person dead and two others injured by gunfire Friday afternoon.
The police force that issued a shotgun licence to alleged double killer George Pattison was told four years ago to address “failings” in another double murder by a licensed gun owner.
Univision's Edwin Pitti probably didn't get the answer he wanted from the vice president about the viral kiss.
Laval officials named the man behind the wheel as Pierre Ny St-Amand
West Midlands Police Sgt Jennifer Edwards pepper-sprayed innocent cyclist Michael Rose after he was "walloped and ferociously punched" by disgraced PC Declan Jones in a lockdown stop and search in April 2020.
Two people are facing a host of weapons-related charges after a cache of guns and explosives was found in a Markham apartment building Wednesday — a discovery made after a bullet tore through three separate apartments in the building. According to a York Regional Police news release, residents in an apartment building in the area of Elgin Mills Road East and Woodbine Avenue first called police around 10:50 a.m. when they heard a loud bang. Responding officers discovered a gun had been fired on t
The husband of murdered Epsom College headmistress Emma Pattison set up an unsuccessful wine business and spoke of his desire to be more than just an accountant, The Telegraph can reveal.
An elderly couple were terrorised by their neighbour who egged their car and mooned them because he hated their doorbell camera, a court heard.
The girl was also several months pregnant, officials said.
Coronation Street's Gary and Maria to clash in Max storyline.
Five officers have been charged with murder over January arrest
Yoel Roth said the release of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files" led to other ex-employees being "doxxed" and having "their families threatened."
Dozens of vehicles stolen from in and around the Greater Toronto Area were tracked down thousands of kilometres away in shipping containers on the island-nation of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea, police say. York Regional Police say their cargo theft unit, together with the Canada Border Services Agency and Maltese authorities, tracked down 64 vehicles valued at $3.5 million dollars, that were ready to be sold illegally. The vehicles have since been recovered and returned to Canada, they said in
As recently as last November, civil engineers in Turkey raised warnings that the country’s infrastructure was incapable of handling a large earthquake.
Video of man ploughing car through McDonald's shopfront in domestic violence attack released
Crouched under concrete slabs and whispering "inshallah" (God willing), rescuers carefully reached into the rubble, then passed down the line their prize - a 10-day-old newborn who survived four days with his mother in the collapsed building. His eyes wide open, Turkish baby Yagiz Ulas was wrapped in a shiny thermal blanket and carried to a field medical centre in Samandag, Hatay province, on Friday. Emergency workers also carried his mother, dazed and pale but conscious, on a stretcher, video images from Turkey's disaster agency showed.
“At the time, I believed the election was stolen. At the time, I believed things said by the Trump administration.”
George Santos got out of puppy-related criminal theft charge by claiming to be an SEC agent, ex-friend says
You’ll no doubt be familiar with the term “jumping the shark”. It was coined in 1985 by the American radio personality Jon Hein in response to a 1977 episode of the US sitcom Happy Days, in which The Fonz, played by Henry Winkler, jumps over a shark while on water-skis. It’s a creative – if pejorative – term to describe when something has dissolved into so much farce that it signals it is well past its best and in decline – if not on its way to oblivion. And it could not be a better descriptor f
Crowds of Afghan men rushed to Kabul airport on Thursday following rumours that they could flee the Taliban on a flight to earthquake-ravaged Turkey.
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -Popular ousted Khabarovsk region governor Sergei Furgal was sentenced by a Russian court to 22 years in prison on Friday after it found him guilty of attempted murder and ordering contract killings of business rivals. Furgal denied the charges, which related to alleged crimes from 2004 and 2005, when he was a prominent local businessman in Russia's far east. In a statement posted on Telegram, Russia's prosecutor general's office said: "The court established that Furgal and his accomplice, guided by selfish motives and a desire to increase the income of a commercial organization controlled by him, ... created an organised group in 2004 to commit murders of competitors."