Gunman Kills at Least 10 in Monterey Park Mass Shooting Near Los Angeles

STORY: The plastic waste can be seen accumulating among the fallen trees, with snow falling on the debris.Dejan Furtula, an environmental activist, said that was a recurring issue."This issue has been prevalent for the past two decades in Visegrad and it poses a significant ecological disaster," he said.He emphasized the seriousness of the problem, not only for the health and environment but also for the reputation of the area."This is a source of great embarrassment for all of us, as we seem unable to solve this issue for such a prolonged period," he said.He also pointed out that the problem has turned Visegrad into a de facto regional landfill.