Gunman dead after killing one in Jerusalem's Old City

Amateur video appears to show a wounded man laying on the ground, before a series of gunshots echo through the narrow stone alleys of Jerusalem's Old City.

Israeli police on Sunday said a Palestinian gunman armed with a submachine gun opened fire, killing one civilian and injuring another before Israeli police shot him dead.

Israeli authorities said two police officers were also injured in the incident.

A police spokesperson said the gunman was a resident of Palestinian East Jerusalem.

The militant Islamic group Hamas confirmed the man was a member of its organization.

Israel's Interior Security Minister Omar Bar Lev was at the scene, where he spoke to Reuters:

"Part of the Hamas terrorist group, came here and began... and he shot two civilians that were here."

It is the second attack in Jerusalem in four days, and occurred near a gate to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a shrine revered in Islam.

Al-Aqsa abuts the Western Wall, sacred to Jews as the remnant of an ancient temple.

The adjacent holy sites are a frequent flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As paramedics bore the gunman's body down the steps to the Western Wall plaza, an onlooker appeared to spit on the stretcher.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday acknowledged the attack and its victims.

He also spoke glowingly of a decision by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to designate Hamas - including its political leadership - a terrorist group.

Hamas has repeatedly launched rockets and battled Israeli troops since seizing control of the Palestinian Gaza Strip in 2007.