Gunman accused of killing Patterson student, Izaiah Carter, arrested in Texas

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the abduction of a 37-year-old woman from an Ontario town. The OPP say Elnaz Hajtamiri has not been seen since she was abducted by two men and a woman from a relative's home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022. They say investigators identified a 30-year-old woman from Brampton, who was arrested and charged with kidnapping. Police say the suspect was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear at a Collingwood