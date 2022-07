Anita Rozo was also present at the anti-gun rally. Rozo lost her son Giovanni Isidro Rozo Pizano, a few months ago in a shooting in Natomas. He was known by many in Sacramento as DJ Gio, and she has since counted 11 Sundays without him. "I'm trying to do my part to end some of the senseless violence that's taken over Sacramento," Rozo said. Nearly 2,000 deaths by firearm have been recorded in the U.S this year. California accounts for 160 of those.