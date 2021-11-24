Gun was found in Waukee school

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
20 games into the NHL season and the Maple Leafs sit second in the Atlantic Division.
A trio of Toronto Blue Jays has been named to the all-MLB first team, recognizing their stellar 2021 seasons.
Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night.
Matthew Tkachuk's goal late in the third period broke a 2-2 tie as the Calgary Flames remained red hot on Tuesday with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Hockey Canada unveiled the three jerseys that will be worn by its men's, women's and Para ice hockey teams at Beijing 2022.
What a moment.
Kyle Beach, who sued the Blackhawks alleging the team did nothing when he raised allegations of sexual assault against an assistant coach in 2010, has agreed to mediation.
The Oilers star has always had the ability to turn chances into goals at an elite rate, but Draisaitl has somehow found a whole new gear this season.
The Titans also signed Golden Tate to their practice squad.
The Devils officially unveiled their basic and exceedingly meme-able new look on Tuesday, days after the leaked jerseys were mercilessly mocked online.
Sharks forward Evander Kane is reportedly asking that his ex-wife, Anna, undergo a mental examination after she allegedly lied about the status of her pregnancy.
Emily Mayfield added fuel to the fire after a listless Browns effort against a bad Lions team.
Auston Matthews has scored just seven goals through 17 games, a surprising low tally for last season's Rocket Richard winner.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
The Match between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will be great golf, if not necessarily great television.
Canadian striker Jonathan David is making waves across Europe soccer, with his performances for defending French champions Lille, and his seven goals in 2021 for a new-look national side who have climbed to 40th in the FIFA rankings and sit top of their 2022 World Cup qualifying group.
Carmelo Anthony received a warm welcome from Knicks fans in his return to Madison Square Garden, and while the Lakers overcame a 25-point deficit to tie the game, they couldn’t get the win. In college hoops, No. 1 Gonzaga dismantled No. 2 UCLA in a Final Four rematch while Penn State football coach James Franklin signed a massive contract extension. Plus, between the Giants firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and the Jets losing two thirds of the rostered quarterbacks to COVID, professional football in New York is riding the struggle bus.
The Zags didn't need a Jalen Suggs buzzer beater for this one.
