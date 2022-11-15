Gun confiscated at Baltimore elementary/middle school
Police confiscated a gun Tuesday at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore, a source told 11 News. A teacher saw a student around 9 a.m. showing what looked like a gun to a group of students, a source told 11 News. The administration was immediately notified and searched the student, which led to the discovery of a loaded 9-mm handgun. The gun was confiscated and the student was taken into custody without incident. Sources said the student is 14 years old. No other students were involved.