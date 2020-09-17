Gulf Shores Resident Saws Tree Branch That Came Through Ceiling During Hurricane Sally

A resident of Gulf Shores, Alabama, captured video of a large tree that fell on his home and poked multiple holes in his roof when Hurricane Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane, according to reports.

John David Swiger captured a video of the tree that fell on his house. “We have flooding damage of five inches in the house, no power in the city of Gulf Shores until Friday, and all water is turned off in the city,” said Swiger.

Hurricane Sally downed trees, flooded roads, and cut power for communities across the region, local media reported. Credit: John David Swiger via Storyful