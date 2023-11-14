Advertisement

Gulf Low will cause our winds to increase

Another gray day ahead. Gulf low will move closer to our coast causing some off and on showers and the wind to increase. Wind advisory posted through 6 PM Wednesday. NE winds may gust to 40 mph. Gale warning posted. Strong NE winds will push water onshore. Water rise at high tide may be as high as 1-3 feet tonight and Wednesday night along the coast. Water rise in advisory area may be as high as 1-2 feet. Some sunshine possible late Thursday. Weather improves Friday. Highs low 70s. Weak cold front late Friday. Mostly sunny this weekend. Highs near 70 to the low 70s.