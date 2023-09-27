Guitar-playing, Beetle-driving "sweet boy" remembered in vigil after rail crossing crash

Displayed front and center at the vigil for Jakub Lopez were some of the things the high schooler loved: his turquoise-colored electric guitar, skateboard, and beloved Volkswagen Beetle. “He got close to fixing it up all the way. He just had one thing left: the radio,” smiled Jaancarlos Zavala, who attended Plant City High School and called Jakub a friend. Most importantly, Jakub loved the people gathered around the precious mementos: family members and friends like Zavala, trying to figure out how they’d go without the outgoing, friendly 17-year-old.