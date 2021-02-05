Guinea Pigs Munch on Snowmen at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington

The guinea pigs of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington enjoyed a snow day on February 2, munching on tiny snowmen.

Footage of the guinea pigs shows them nibbling on the snowmen and occasionally knocking them over.

“Amazonia keepers know enrichment (like snow) can make mealtime extra-fun,” wrote the zoo on Facebook. “Our guinea pigs dine on a variety of veggies, including lettuce, carrots and green peppers.” Credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo via Storyful