Guinea, Ivory Coast repatriating citizens from Tunisia

In tonight's edition, as hundreds of Sub-Saharan African migrants have been attacked in Tunisia after a racist presidential speech last week, Guinea sends a plane to repatriate some of its nationals and other countries are set to follow suit. Also, France's president pledges 50 million euros in Gabon to help protect forests but Emmanuelle Macron's trip sparks protests and accusations of hypocrisy in DR Congo.

And in Burkina Faso Fespaco is a celebration of the continent's cinema but also a chance to sell and buy content.



