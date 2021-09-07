Guinea coup: Military junta starts releasing political prisoners
In tonight's edition :The military leader behind Mali's coup has said that he will release political detainees imprisoned by ouster President Alpha Condé. Our correspondent went to speak to some of those released as they walked out of jail. In Ethiopia, Tigrayan forces claim that dozens of people have starved to death in northern EThiopia las month because of a food blockade by federal authorities. Finally mosque's in Kong in Ivory Coast join UNESCO heritage list.