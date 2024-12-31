Guerschon Yabusele slams it home

The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
The back of Carlton Carrington's head slammed onto the court hard on Monday night as he was trying to defend in the lane.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
There's one unclaimed wild-card spot remaining in the AFC. Meanwhile in the NFC, the South division is still up for grabs along with the No. 1 overall seed.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab dive into the fallout from every game of Week 17 NFL action, from a looming monster matchup to a coaching decision that could change the landscape of the 2024 season.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
Russell had been moved to a bench role while Lakers coach JJ Redick looked for better defense in the lineup.
We're tracking Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
The Giants could be the first NFL team to finish 0-9 at home if they lose to the Colts in Week 17.
Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
Sirianni was reportedly rankled by Ertz enthusiastically high-fiving him after their game.
Scott Pianowski has six players who could offer a surprise boost to your championship chances.
The Red Sox have rebuilt their rotation this winter but could still use a right-handed bat.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR tight end rankings.