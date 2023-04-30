Guerilla knitters in UK adorn public spaces with Coronation crochets

CBC

An Ontario man is facing charges for defrauding a southern Alberta woman of thousands of dollars this week in a grandparent scam where he allegedly told the victim a relative needed money to get out of jail. Okotoks RCMP said in a statement that it received a complaint Thursday regarding the scam. The victim, an elderly Foothills County woman, reported that she got a phone call from someone saying they were a lawyer, her great-nephew was in jail and he required bail money. Before the RCMP starte